Family speaks out after loved one’s remains identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, human remains found in May, just southwest of Buffalo Springs Lake, were identified as 38-year-old Vicky Gray, who had been missing since May 2019. Now, her family is speaking out about the devastation of her yet-unsolved death.
Lorrie Gray Kelso, Vicky’s mom, and Michelle Gray, Vicky’s sister, say Thursday was a difficult day, knowing their caring loved-one was gone.
They said Vicky was very outgoing and no one would stay a stranger for long because Vicky would talk to anybody.
“She was very friendly and had a very very giving heart. She would do anything for anybody. She was a wonderful caregiver,” explained Michelle.
Lorrie and Michelle say this loss isn’t the first time they felt devastation regarding Vicky. They say Vicky chose a life living on the streets.
“She got mixed up in the wrong crowd and that’s the way it was,” said Lorrie.
Even when Vicky was away, the two family members say she would keep in communication especially on all holidays.
“She would always call to see how everyone was doing,” said Michelle.
But for a period of time, she didn’t call and this is when the family grew worried. Lorrie says she didn’t find out her daughter was missing until July 2019, two months after Vicky was reported missing. Lorrie says Vicky’s boyfriend never told her that Vicky was missing. This same boyfriend, Timothy Edens, became a person of interest and was arrested on outstanding municipal court warrants, but no charges related to Vicky’s disappearance have been pressed against him.
“And I want to know who said it was right to say whether she lived or died. That is no one’s right to have over anyone else’s life. I don’t agree with that,” said Michelle.
Those interested in donating for the funeral can donate at any Vista Bank location under a “Lorrie Kelso” account.
If you have information about Vicky’s case, you can call these two Lubbock Police detectives who are working on the investigation:
Det. Jordan Bonds-(806) 300-6621
Det. Yolanda Pena- (806) 300-6714
