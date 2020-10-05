Floydada’s Punkin' Days scheduled for Saturday

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Punkin' Days events in Floydada will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, starting in front of the Floyd County Courthouse at 105 Main St.
This celebration is a way to recognize Floydada’s most unique crop, the pumpkin.
Festival-goers are encouraged but not required to wear a mask. They are also asked to practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly.
Events on Saturday include a classic car show, library book sale, cow patty bingo, train rides, a pumpkin eating contest, a chili cook-off, a team roping competition and music from Jason Nutt and Highway 70. The day will start off with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Floydada Lions Club.
A full list of events and details can be found on the Floydada Chamber of Commerce’s Punkin' Days webpage.
