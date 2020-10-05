FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for coronavirus.
WCTV spoke to Bowden directly to confirm this news. He said he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.
He said he is feeling fine.
Bowden said he plans on getting tested again Monday. Bowden is 90 years old.
Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.
This is a developing story.
