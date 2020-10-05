LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I Beat Pete: facing the State Champion Trinity Christian Lady Lions
We tried to do this challenge back in March when Trinity Christian won their 10th TAPPS State Title in February. With coronavirus concerns, we waited and finally now are able to spotlight this amazing group of girls.
We had one minute to make a free throw, three pointer and a 30 foot shot from the volleyball line.
We have done this challenge with the Lady Lions over the years and they have won three of the four times.
This is my 975th challenge as I close in on 1,000.
