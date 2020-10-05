KCBD Fireside Giveaway 2020

Enter for your chance to Ski + Stay in Ruidoso, New Mexico from Fireplaces Unlimited!

KCBD Fireside Giveaway 2020
KCBD Fireside Giveaway (Source: KCBD)
By Samantha Harvey | October 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 2:12 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Win a ski + stay vacation to Ruidoso New Mexico!

Join us for the Fireside Giveaway, from KCBD and Fireplaces Unlimited.

Stop by Fireplaces Unlimited at 4811 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414 once a week, every week, to enter to win a fire pit worth $100!

PLUS every entry gets you a chance to win the grand prize: a vacation getaway to Ruidoso, New Mexico! The package includes lodging, lift tickets and tubing for four! You can have up to twelve entries for the grand prize: one each week of the contest.

Entries will be accepted October 12th through January 1st at Fireplaces Unlimited Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 6:00 pm.

Weekly winners will be announced beginning October 19th on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page. You can like our Facebook page here.

Entries must be received by Friday at 6:00 pm to be eligible for the following Monday’s drawing.

Remember! You can enter once a week, every week, from October 12th through January 1st!

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.