KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dude

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dude, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Dude is a 1-year-old pocket pittie.
He has a small stature but a big personality, and needs lots of room to run and play. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Dude’s adoption fees for Monday, Oct. 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Betty
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.