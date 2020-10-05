Looking at our next weather change

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s more of the same on the way. At least through the work week. Even with a weak cold front early tomorrow there will be little change in our weather. Notable change is expected this weekend into early next week.
This week will be mostly fair. Of course, that means it will be dry. Winds will generally be light except for short breezy periods. Highs will bounce around from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. That’s not much of a bounce. Lows will vary from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s. About as much bounce as a flat basketball.
Based on data today, I would expect our weekend to be quite warm to hot, with increasing winds Sunday. The next potential change of significance is expected following a cold front late Sunday or early Monday.
Rain remains a missing element in my forecast. We’ll be watching the just mentioned cold front, however, for a glimmer of a rain chance.
Drought conditions have worsened across much of the KCBD viewing area and are likely to increase. You can view the current Drought Monitor as well as the temperature and precipitation outlooks through December on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page.
Stay tuned and of course keep an eye on forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App - free from your app/play store.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.