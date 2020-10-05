Man charged in assault of 12-year-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 23-year-old Lubbock man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charge with sexual assault of a minor. The man, Ramon Ramirez III, is in custody on a $200,000 bond.
Police arrested Ramirez after he called to turn himself into authorities on Monday, Sept. 29, according to a warrant issued by the Lubbock Police Department. Ramirez told police the alleged assault of the then-12-year-old cousin took place in early December.
The reason Ramirez brought this to police was because he had a guilty conscience, according to a police report.
It was during an interview with police Ramirez also told them he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with another family member who was 10-or-11-years-old. Ramirez also gave his phone to police so they could examine any evidence that would be on that.
In an interview with the alleged victim of the assault, who is not named in the police warrant but who is a family member, police were told Ramirez touched her inappropriately not just in December but in May, June and July.
The victim also told police her father found obscene images sent by Ramirez. But she did not tell him about the alleged assault.
This case has since been presented to the Criminal District Attorney’s Office for review. Ramirez was booked into the Lubbock county jail on Friday, Oct. 2, where he currently remains.
