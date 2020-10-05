Monday last day in Texas to register to vote

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday is the last day to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming election.
Registration cannot be done online, but an application form to sign up to register can be found at www.VoteTexas.gov.
Applications have to be filled out and either mailed by midnight or taken to a local county elections office. Alternatively, anyone can go into a county elections office and register in-person.
In Lubbock, the county elections office is at 1308 Crickets Ave. The Lubbock County Elections Office can also be found online at www.VoteLubbock.org. The Lubbock County Elections Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting begins Oct. 13 and will continue through Oct. 30. The final day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
