Olton HS Volleyball team to quarantine after student tests positive for COVID-19

“Olton ISD just received notice that one of our high school students tested positive for COVID. We wish the student a safe and speedy recovery as their health is of the utmost importance. Since student safety is our number one priority, we consulted with our attorney and the health department to determine risk factors for other students and staff as well as next steps. Based on the information we received, we are going to have to quarantine our varsity volleyball team for 14 days to ensure students can be monitored and that the spread of infection is minimized. This means we will not be able to play our scheduled games for 10/6, 10/10, or 10/13. We are working with our volleyball district in an attempt to reschedule these games so that our athletes are able to compete in all of their competitions.”