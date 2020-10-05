Sheriff’s deputies make arrests after chase in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted a Lubbock County Constable in pursuit of a silver Ford Explorer pulling a flatbed car hauler, making two arrests after the vehicle crashed in a field in south Lubbock.
LCSO says around 3:45 Monday afternoon, the constable observed subjects steal the car hauler and attempted to make a traffic stop when the subjects refused to stop.
A pursuit started on HWY 87 Frontage road and 82nd Street. Authorities say the pursuit continued to FM 41 where the subjects cut back west through a field and eventually crashed and bailed out of the vehicle on foot. Lubbock County Deputies responded to assist with the brief chase.
Two subjects were taken into custody, according to LCSO. They were transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.
Identities of the subjects have not yet been confirmed.
