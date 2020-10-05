Texas Tech intramural sports recognized for work with Special Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has been included in a list of 36 schools throughout the United States that work to build a more inclusive community through its work with Special Olympics Texas.
The Special Olympics College Program at Texas Tech is in its third year. In the program students from Texas Tech partner with Special Olympics Texas athletes and compete in intramural sports.
Those competitions include flag football, volleyball, soccer and basketball. There are also demo days in archery and sand volleyball, according to Special Olympics Texas.
Those teams also travelled in basketball and flag football competitions.
An announcement will be made on Monday, Oct. 12, to reveal the top 5 of 36 schools. Throughout the country there are 7,600 schools that participate in the program.
“On average, we see about 60 Unified Partners come from across campus to play alongside our SOTX athletes,” Special Olympics Texas wrote in an official statement. “This has given not only our athletes a chance at new friendships, but has brought a new understanding about abilities to our Unified Partners.”
