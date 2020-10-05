The Ups and Downs of this weeks weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Summer has returned, at for this Monday, with highs in the low 90s over some South Plains communities, under sunny skies.
A slight dip in temps tomorrow as highs slip back to the mid 80s for Lubbock and other towns over the region.
However, the week overall will be above normal as afternoon temperatures soar to a range of 85 to 90 degrees through Saturday. Skies will remain sunny and it will remain dry with elevated fire dangers.
Winds will also aid the fire potential with speeds of 15-25 mph from the south today and from the north tomorrow.
Temps will dip about 5 to 8 degrees on Tuesday, then rebound Wednesday to the upper 80s.
As for the week in general, it will be sunny, breezy and warm with nighttime lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
It does appear that a significant cool-down will occur by late next weekend as highs fall to the 60s for the area. Rain chances may improve slightly with that weather change.

