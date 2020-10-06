Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, President Donald Trump is back at the White House this morning after being discharged from the hospital Monday night.
- The president’s physicians, Dr. Sean Conley, said he is not quite in the clear yet and will continue taking Remdesivir through today.
- The president tweeted Monday night, saying he is “felling really good.”
- Read more here: Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask
Gov. Greg Abbott is hinting that more businesses may be able to re-open soon.
- Some of those businesses could possibly include bars in the state of Texas.
- Right now, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Texas is near the same as it was when bars re-opened for a short while earlier this summer.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: Gov. Greg Abbott has closed Texas bars twice since the pandemic began. Now he’s hinting at opening them again.
The Lubbock Independent School District announced it will continue virtual learning for the rest of the school year.
- The district says it will continue the practice until the Texas Education Agency tells it not to.
- Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District, on the other hand, has notified parents that remote learning will end.
- Read more here: Lubbock ISD virtual teacher shares lessons he’s learned this school year
The Texas Rangers have charged a Wolfe City police officer with murder following a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday.
- The officer used his taser, then shot Jonathan Price.
- The 31-year-old Price later died at a hospital.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas police officer arrested on suspicion of murder in fatal shooting of Jonathan Price
