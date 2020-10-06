Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

President out of hospital, Gov. Abbott hints at re-opening bars, LISD to continue virtual learning

By Michael Cantu | October 6, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, President Donald Trump is back at the White House this morning after being discharged from the hospital Monday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott is hinting that more businesses may be able to re-open soon.

The Lubbock Independent School District announced it will continue virtual learning for the rest of the school year.

The Texas Rangers have charged a Wolfe City police officer with murder following a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday.

