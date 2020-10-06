Junior League of Lubbock hosting “Holiday Movie Magic” event, tickets on sale next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Junior League of Lubbock is already getting in the the holiday spirit by announcing it’s “Holiday Movie Magic” event at Stars and Stripes Drive In Theater at 5101 Clovis Hwy the Sunday before Thanksgiving and tickets will start to go on sale next week, starting on October 15th.
Funds collected will go towards the South Plains Food-to-Kids Program, Kids in the Kitchen, and Spark as well as other community grants and efforts such as scholarships.
Three different holiday movies will be played for three different age groups.
This event comes after this year’s Holiday Happenings event was cancelled, which brought in more than 400-thousand dollars last year.
“It kind of came about by still wanting to do something fun for the South Plains community and the children out there that they could do safely in the season of Covid,” said Junior League of Lubbock spokesperson, Briana Vela.
Each car will pay the minimum ticket price of 40 dollars. If there are more than four people in a car, an additional ten dollars will be charged for each additional person. There are also VIP packages available too.
For more information, head to www.jllubbock.com and stay up-to-date with this event at the Holiday Happening Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/
