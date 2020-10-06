Jury charges three in Fast Stop aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has charged three men with aggravated robbery after they were arrested in connection to the August robbery of a Fast Stop in west Lubbock.
18-year-old Aaron Wiley, 18-year-old Kaleb Howard and 18-year-old Tristen Torrez were each indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery Tuesday.
The robbery occurred on August 8, at the Fast Stop on 4th Street and Upland Avenue. The police report says the clerk was working at the Fast Stop alone when the three suspects came in. One suspect pointed a small black handgun at him and “commanded” him to get the money from the register.
The clerk told police another suspect went behind the counter and grabbed cigarettes and cash from the register while he was held at gunpoint.
The suspects ran outside and the clerk locked the door and called police.
On September 16, police announced the arrest of Wiley and Howard related to this robbery. Torrez was arrested the next day.
All three are still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $200,000 bonds.
