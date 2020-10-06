Lubbock man indicted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Caleb Hull 23, of Lubbock indicted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
According to court documents, a police officer was conducting an undercover investigation involving online solicitation of minors using the app known as MeetMe.
The investigation started on July 19, 2019. The investigation and conversations continued through Aug. 21, 2019.
The officer created an account on MeetMe using the name Sorena. The profile photo was of a female over the age of 18, but edited to look younger – approximately 15 years old.
Hull began messaging the undercover officer and provided pictures of a sexual nature of himself to the undercover officer.
During their conversations, the officer made clear she was a 15-year-old female.
Court documents say Hull talked about the 15 year old traveling with him to rodeos and staying in tents, parking lots and hotel rooms.
He continued to send nude and sexually explicit photographs.
This continued through August 25.
Then on September 17, he told the undercover officer he had a girlfriend and was dismissive.
He was interviewed on October 17, 2019.
Hull said he remembered having the conversations, but said the person said she was 21.
Hull denied some of what the undercover officer had reported. Hull said they never spoke about being sexual with each other. Towards the end of the interview, he told police that he knew it was wrong talking to the underage female and stated that he was being stupid.
Caleb Hull is not currently in jail at this time.
