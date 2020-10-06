Lubbock man indicted, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor earlier this year has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Elyas Anthony Rocha, 22, was accused of having at least one image of child pornography, and the child was under the age of 12. Rocha pleaded not guilty to the charge and his plea was accepted Monday, August 24.
In June of 2019, Homeland Security Investigations in Lubbock was informed of an email address and IP address linked to Rocha by administrators with the Kik instant messaging app. Rocha’s account was reported to authorities as “actively trading child pornography with other users.”
Court documents say Rocha’s devices were turned over to forensic analysts with Homeland Security Investigations who “immediately located and identified child pornography.”
Rocha was taken into custody, where Lubbock Police reports Rocha admitted to victimizing his younger cousin when they were 1-2 years old.
On Tuesday, October 6, Rocha was indicted by a grand jury and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Rocha is currently listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $350,000, but he is on hold awaiting U.S. Marshals for the federal charges.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.