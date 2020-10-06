Mars will be visible from Earth on Tuesday night; 'Red Planet’ will not be this close again until 2035

Mars (Source: AP Images)
By Chris Anderson | October 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 12:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stargazers should look to the skies on Tuesday night for a chance to see the Red Planet.

Mars should be visible from Earth, including from Northeast Ohio, on Tuesday once the planet rises at 7:36 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“Look for the reddish bright object in the eastern sky!," the NWS wrote on Twitter.

Mars will be approximately 38.6 million miles from Earth. The planet will not be this close again for another 15 years.

