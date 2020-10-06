More Summer Heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another hot day for the South Plains with Lubbock falling short of the record high temp for this day. The afternoon high temperature was a sizzlin' 91 degrees in Lubbock. There were several communities that hit the 90 degree mark in the late afternoon.
It was hot, even with the northeast winds of a weak cold front that moved across the region early in the day.
The afternoon and overnight temperatures will change little through Friday. High pressure will be parked over the region, keeping the rain away, providing sunshine and producing hot temps for most of west Texas.
The overnight lows will range between 45-52 degrees the next few nights. Colder temps in the north and northwest and slightly warmer temps in the central and southern areas.
The next significant change will be a windy and colder front moving in late weekend and into early next week.
The afternoon highs behind the next front will be in the 60s to low 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances appear to be low with the next system.
By the way, check out the eastern sky this evening and overnight because Mars will be easily seen. It will be the closest to earth that it will be for another 15 years.
