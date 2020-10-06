80s, 90s to persist with no rain in sight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the South Plains. Oh, and no rain chances in sight.
At least the winds won’t be too bad today. We’ll continue to see plenty of sun, but the exceptionally dry streak we are in looks to continue for awhile yet.
Temperatures will continue to be in this same range until a cold front we are looking at swings through at the beginning of next week that will bring our temperatures down some, but still no rain.
