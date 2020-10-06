WATCH LIVE: United Supermarkets to hold media event for special announcement at 10 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family will make a special announcement at an event open to the media on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 a.m. at 114th Street and Slide Road.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, we are limiting the number of guests attending this event and it is not open to the public. Robert Taylor, CEO of the United Family, and Sidney Hopper, President of the United Family, will be in attendance along with Mayor Dan Pope and representatives of the United Way, including Glenn Cochran, president/CEO of the Lubbock Area United Way.
Also speaking will be Eddie McBride, president of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. Interview and b-roll opportunities will be available for reporters/photogs.
In an effort to keep everyone safe, we remind our friends and partners in the media to wear a mask at the event as we also do our best to observe social distancing guidelines.
