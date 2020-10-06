18-year-old indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isaiah Vindioloa, 18, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery.
According to the police report, on September 6, around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of Texas Ave saying there was a robbery.
The victim and two others were sitting in a vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage at 2522 Marsha Sharp Fwy. In her vehicle, watching the sunrise, when Vindioloa and two others pulled up in a vehicle behind her.
The victim said they left the doors to her vehicle open to enjoy the breeze.
That is when one of the three suspects walked up to them and asked if she wanted a drink. The victim said the suspect had a gold grill on his top row of teeth and was intoxicated.
The victim refused the drink and the suspect started to walk away.
According to the police report, Vindioloa then turned back towards her and pulled a pistol from his waist and put the gun to her temple. He told her to give him her wallet and cell phone or he would shoot her.
She immediately handed him her property. He looked at her cell phone and gave it back.
Vindioloa held the gun to her head and said she had 60 seconds to unlock the phone or he would kill her. She unlocked the phone and gave it to him.
He then pulled the collar of his shirt down and showed her a tattoo on his chest. The tattoo was a red E.B.E. symbol and he told her he was E.B.E.
The victim told police she had heard of that gang and became more afraid.
A second suspect talked to the suspect with the gun.
The second suspect brought the victim’s items back to her and said the man with the gun was intoxicated and he was sorry.
All three suspects returned to their vehicle and left.
No one was injured.
Isaiah Vindioloa is currently in jail on a combined bond of $200,000.
