City Council postpones vote on impact fees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After hearing citizens comments during a public hearing, the Lubbock City Council voted 6-to-1 to postpone a vote on the first reading on proposed impact fees.
The council hosted the public hearing inside Citizens Tower, at 1314 Ave. K, on Tuesday afternoon.
As proposed, the fees would raise an additional $9 million annually from builders. The impact fees would be a fee for developers whose projects increase demand for city services.
Some developers say that cost would just be passed on to areas like housing costs.
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s main concern is balancing the need for impact fees while not increasing the cost of residential construction projects and pricing homebuyers out of the market.
The new date for the vote is set for Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Related Link: What are impact fees?
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.