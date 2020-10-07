Coffey, Jesus + Country Music event on October 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice along with the South Plains Church family would like to welcome back Coffey Anderson to South Plains Church for an eventful day of Coffey, Jesus, & Country Music on October 11.
Coffey Anderson is a favorite of the South Plains Church congregation as well as Levelland and surrounding communities. He has a strong faith in Jesus Christ and has performed praise and worship in many churches across the nation and around the world.
On October 11, South Plains Church will host an outdoor concert with food trucks.
The event will be called Coffey, Jesus, & Country Music.
The food trucks will begin at 5:00 pm and the outdoor concert is set to start at 6:30 pm and end at approximately 8:30 pm.
There is no admission charge for the event, but donations will be received. Please bring your lawn chairs.
Morning celebration with Coffey Anderson will begin on October 11, at 10:30 a.m.
Connect classes for the entire family begin at 9:30 a.m.
South Plains Church does ask that you continue to social distance and use hand sanitizer while at this event. The church will not be open for use of the nursery during the event.
South Plains Church is located at 1421 E Cactus Drive, Levelland, Texas.
For more information on this or any other event at South Plains Church, feel free to contact our offices at 806.894.9674. You may also visit us on the web at www.southplainschurch.com or look us up on Facebook.
