Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to take the debate stage tonight.
- The spotlight on the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah has intensified after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s debate last week.
President Trump has ended COVID-19 stimulus negotiations until after the election.
- The president blamed speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she was asking for $2.4 trillion to bailout cities that he calls poorly-run by Democrats.
- The president says his plan is to offer a major stimulus bill after the Nov. 3 election.
Hurricane Delta is passing through Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 3 hurricane.
- It is expected to enter the Gulf Coast and could hit Louisiana by the end of the week.
- Forecasters predict it could gain strength as it makes its way up the coast.
United Supermarkets broke ground Tuesday at the site of a new store in Southwest Lubbock.
- Some of the amenities at this location include Evie Mae’s Barbecue and Restaurant.
- The twelfth Lubbock store is expected to open next summer.
