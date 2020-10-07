Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Vice presidential debate scheduled for tonight, Hurricane Delta passes through Mexico, United opens new supermarket

By Michael Cantu | October 7, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 5:58 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to take the debate stage tonight.

  • The spotlight on the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah has intensified after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s debate last week.
  • That will air live on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

President Trump has ended COVID-19 stimulus negotiations until after the election.

Hurricane Delta is passing through Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 3 hurricane.

United Supermarkets broke ground Tuesday at the site of a new store in Southwest Lubbock.

