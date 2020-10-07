Fatal crash reported on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is at the scene of a fatal crash in the 4200 block of Slaton Road, also known as the Slaton Highway.
At least one person has been confirmed dead. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Road closures are also expected.
Police say Highway 84 is open but the Southeast Drive exit is closed from Highway 84. Southeast Drive is also closed at Olive Avenue.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.