Frenship Middle School teacher honored for World Teachers’ Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local teacher has been chosen by Whataburger to be honored in celebration of World Teachers' Day, with gift cards, baskets of stuff and free food for teachers at the school.
Briana Massey, a teacher and Frenship Middle School was nominated when Whataburger reached out to schools across the country for teachers to recognize for World Teachers' Day.
Frenship Middle School Principal Casey Loafman said a committee was put together and Briana was chosen for her innovative methods and the high expectations she holds for her students.
“This year, our teachers are more valuable than ever – and at Whataburger, we’re celebrating them as part of our Whataburger Feeding Student Success program with plenty of Orange Spirit and hometown pride,” said Randy Gross, Sr. Area Manager. “We couldn’t be happier to honor the teachers in the Lubbock area who make it their daily mission to keep students engaged, supported and always learning.”
This effort to recognize teachers for World Teachers' Day comes as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.