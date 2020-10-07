Gov. Abbott opens bars in Texas with new protocol

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The State Strike Force to Reopen Texas has announced a revised protocol for bar establishments, allowing them to open at 50% capacity.
The Minimum Standards released by Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday states starting October 14, the County Judge of each county may choose to opt-in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow bars or similar establishments to operate with in-person service.
There is no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar, but indoors, locations will be limited at 50% capacity.
Dance floors at bars or nightclubs will still be closed, and staff will be designated to ensure customers maintain a 6-foot distance between groups if customers are waiting to enter the bar, and tables of no more than six people will be allowed.
Additionally, Governor Abbott stated in his announcement that businesses like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations beginning October 14.
You can read the full list of new health and safety requirements from the state’s Task Force here.
