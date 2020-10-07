KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Vivian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Vivian, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Vivian is a 3-year-old female pit.
All her puppies have left the building, so now it is her turn. She is also up-to-date on her vaccines.
Vivian’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marge
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.