Levelland man accused of aggravated sexual assault of children charged with felony kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Damien Dre Gonzales, 26, of Levelland has been federally indicted on a kidnapping charge and is now in custody awaiting his arraignment. Gonzales is also charged in two different cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.
According to the arrest warrant for Gonzales, both victims of the sexual assaults have been identified as girls under the age of 13-years-old. Gonzales has been identified as a friend of the family of the two victims.
According to the warrant, on August 1, 2019, Gonzales knowing and intentionally sexually assaulted the first alleged victim.
The second warrant states on that same day, a second victim was sexually assaulted. There are three counts of aggravated sexual assault against Gonzales in this case.
Then, a year later, on August 23, 2020, Gonzales unlawfully kidnapped an individual under the age of 18-years-old, according to a federal indictment.
On October 7, 2020, a federal judge approved a motion for detention for Gonzales after he was indicted on charges of kidnapping of a child.
Details of the alleged kidnapping have not been made public as of this report.
Gonzales was put in jail on October 6, on a combined bond of $400,000, but is on a hold for US Marshals. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
