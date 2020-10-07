Lubbock Fire Marshall pursuing suspect in Tuesday night fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire call around 9 p.m., Tuesday evening on the 6200 block of 24th Street.
Lubbock Fire Rescue was able to contain the fire to just the home and no other structures were affected.
According the LFR, the materials used in fire made it difficult to sustain the fire, but no damage was reported to surrounding buildings.
One person was displaced due to the fire as the home was considered a total loss.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Lubbock Fire Marshall has confirmed the fire to be intentionally set and is pursuing a suspect at this time who is believed to be responsible for the arson.
KCBD will continue to provide updates as new information comes in.
