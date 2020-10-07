More heat for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Hot temperatures for the area once again on the South Plains. Even with smoke decreasing the sun’s intensity temps soared to the low to mid 90s along and east of the caprock. The remainder of the region also recorded afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, including Lubbock.
The heat continues through the weekend as afternoon temps will stay near 90 degrees Thursday, but will climb to the low to mid 90s both Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will begin a slight cooling trend followed by a significant drop in temperatures on Monday through Wednesday of next week.
After averaging about 10-15 degrees above normal the last couple of weeks next week will be about 5-10 degrees below normal for afternoon high temps.
The nighttime lows will remain around the 50 degree mark or slightly higher through Saturday morning.
It still appears that Hurricane Delta will hit the coast of Louisiana and not Texas on its current projected track.
