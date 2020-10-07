New schools, renovations on Frenship ISD bond ballot

Lubbock Chamber endorses Frenship ISD bond
By Camelia Juarez | October 7, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 7:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is growing fast. The district says three campuses are expected to reach capacity unless Frenship ISD expands.

The proposed bond is for $299.7 million dollars. They say the impact to taxpayers would se $1.12 a month.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce endorsed the proposal on Wednesday.

Proposed projects

New high school $165 million

New middle school $38 million

New elementary school $28 million

Frenship high school renovation $23 million

Repurpose ninth grade center $10 million

Repurpose Frenship Middle School $8.6 million

Elementary renovations $2.4 million

Capital improvements $24.7 million

Total: $299.7 million

Proposed Timeline of Projects

August 2020 Bond election

Fall 2023 Doors open for middle school (4th in Frenship ISD)

Fall 2024.doors open for new high school

Fall 2024 Begin renovations at Frenship High School

Fall 2025 Doors open for new elementary school

You can find more information on the proposal here: https://www.frenship.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1656186&type=d&pREC_ID=1803161

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.