New schools, renovations on Frenship ISD bond ballot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is growing fast. The district says three campuses are expected to reach capacity unless Frenship ISD expands.
The proposed bond is for $299.7 million dollars. They say the impact to taxpayers would se $1.12 a month.
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce endorsed the proposal on Wednesday.
Proposed projects
New high school $165 million
New middle school $38 million
New elementary school $28 million
Frenship high school renovation $23 million
Repurpose ninth grade center $10 million
Repurpose Frenship Middle School $8.6 million
Elementary renovations $2.4 million
Capital improvements $24.7 million
Total: $299.7 million
Proposed Timeline of Projects
August 2020 Bond election
Fall 2023 Doors open for middle school (4th in Frenship ISD)
Fall 2024.doors open for new high school
Fall 2024 Begin renovations at Frenship High School
Fall 2025 Doors open for new elementary school
You can find more information on the proposal here: https://www.frenship.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1656186&type=d&pREC_ID=1803161
