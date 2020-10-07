UMC offering drive-thru flu shots Saturday at South Plains Mall

UMC offering drive-thru flu shots Saturday at South Plains Mall
University Health System (Source: UMC)
By KCBD Staff | October 7, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 2:35 PM

Provided by UMC

The UMC Express Care Clinic at South Plains Mall will provide a safe and easy way for the public to get their flu shot for the upcoming flu season.

As flu season approaches, UMC encourages the public to get the flu vaccine. Due to the pandemic, UMC knows this can be challenging, therefore a drive-thru vaccine station will be set up to keep people safe and distanced.

Who: UMC Express Care Clinic at South Plains Mall

What: Drive-thru flu vaccines

When: October 10th, 9AM to 2PM

Where: South Plains Mall parking lot near Olive Garden

UMC drive-thru Flu Vaccine Quick Facts:

Appointments are required

To schedule an appointment, call UMC Physicians Corporate Office at 806.761.0356

Flu shots will be free for most insurances