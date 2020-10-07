UMC offering drive-thru flu shots Saturday at South Plains Mall

Provided by UMC
The UMC Express Care Clinic at South Plains Mall will provide a safe and easy way for the public to get their flu shot for the upcoming flu season.
As flu season approaches, UMC encourages the public to get the flu vaccine. Due to the pandemic, UMC knows this can be challenging, therefore a drive-thru vaccine station will be set up to keep people safe and distanced.
Who: UMC Express Care Clinic at South Plains Mall
What: Drive-thru flu vaccines
When: October 10th, 9AM to 2PM
Where: South Plains Mall parking lot near Olive Garden
UMC drive-thru Flu Vaccine Quick Facts:
Appointments are required
To schedule an appointment, call UMC Physicians Corporate Office at 806.761.0356
Flu shots will be free for most insurances