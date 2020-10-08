Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate.
- Harris accused the Trump Administration of covering up early knowledge of the COVID-19 threat.
- Pence defended the administration’s effort containing a pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 United States residents.
The Texas Supreme Court ruled against several GOP officials who pushed to keep early voting to a two-week period.
- In July, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the voting period by six days.
- Early voting in Texas will be from Oct. 13 to 30.
Abbott also announced Texas bars can open back up at 50% capacity on Wednesday.
- The new order says county judges will have the final say.
- Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says he will make a decision on the matter soon.
Texas Tech Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19.
- He was made aware of the positive test result Wednesday afternoon.
- The chancellor is said to experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolated and working from home.
Hurricane Delta continues to head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.
- Forecasters say it will more than likely hit the Louisiana coast by Friday night.
- Evacuation orders are already in place throughout the Louisiana coast.
