Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Early voting set for next week in Texas, Abbott issues orders for bars to re-open, Delta headed to Louisiana

By Michael Cantu | October 8, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled against several GOP officials who pushed to keep early voting to a two-week period.

Abbott also announced Texas bars can open back up at 50% capacity on Wednesday.

Texas Tech Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hurricane Delta continues to head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

