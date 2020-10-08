County Judge ready to reopen Lubbock bars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish is ready to reopen Lubbock bars, as long as we can keep our COVID-19 hospitalization rate below 15 percent.
An Executive Order issued by Governor Abbott on Wednesday will allow Texas bars that fit certain criteria to open to 50 percent capacity. Judge Parrish is ready to open Lubbock bars according to these new TABC rules.
“The executive order issued by the governor’s office yesterday will allow county judges to opt in to the TABC rules of whether or not bars can open in the county or not,” Judge Parrish said.
Judge Parrish says he is glad to see the governor give more authority to local leaders, but says bar owners and patrons must follow the mandated protocols requiring customer to sit down, making sure dance floors are closed, and following curfews set in place.
The TABC uses Trauma Service Areas to determine the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations. In Lubbock, we are in Trauma Service Area B, which includes 20 other counties. If COVID-19 hospitalizations take up more than 15 percent of hospital bed space, the governor will order bars to close.
As of Thursday, Lubbock is at 11.2 percent.
“They take the number of COVID patients divided by the hospital capacity. So, you look at… what is the capacity of UMC? And then how many COVID patients do they have? If it’s under 15 percent, then that falls within the guidelines of the Executive Order and therefore, bars will be able to open.”
Judge Parrish says that number needs to be below 15 for seven days in a row. With that in mind, he says it’s up to everyone to keep hospital numbers down and keep bars open.
“If it spikes for one day, it has to be under 15 percent for seven days in a row, so if it spikes, you don’t close it for one day, you have to close it for an entire week.”
You can read the full list of new health and safety requirements from the state’s Task Force here.
