Lubbock Hospitals Nearing Capacity

But UMC says it has not reached a point yet where they need to use the surge plan which would open up beds in other units of the hospital. Dr. Ragain explains, “If a hospital calls from Amarillo, we have to judge if we have the capacity to manage that plus what’s coming from the ER. So we have been denying transfers from the region.” However, he is quick to add that nobody here at home should worry about finding a bed at UMC if they need it. He says, “If you’re from the Lubbock area, you show up via EMS or walk through the door, we’re going to take care of you.”