Lubbock Hospitals Nearing Capacity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maybe you’ve heard rumors that our hospitals are full. We looked into that and here is what we are learning from University Medical Center.
Dr. Mike Ragain, Chief Medical Officer at UMC, says the hospital is nearing capacity but there are still dedicated beds available in the COVID unit and on the floor to be used as needed.
However, since they are nearing capacity, UMC is denying transfers from hospitals outside this area in an effort to save beds for patients here at home.
Today (October 6) the city is reporting 110 COVID cases in our Lubbock hospitals.
But UMC says it has not reached a point yet where they need to use the surge plan which would open up beds in other units of the hospital. Dr. Ragain explains, “If a hospital calls from Amarillo, we have to judge if we have the capacity to manage that plus what’s coming from the ER. So we have been denying transfers from the region.” However, he is quick to add that nobody here at home should worry about finding a bed at UMC if they need it. He says, “If you’re from the Lubbock area, you show up via EMS or walk through the door, we’re going to take care of you.”
Also, a spokesman at covenant told me tonight that they are also nearing capacity but Covenant is still accepting transfers... for now.
At this point, the city says we have 46 patients in intensive care. That number includes patients at both Lubbock hospitals.
By the way, we heard from UMC and Covenant that the increase in hospital capacity right now can not be blamed on COVID-19.
Dr. Ragain explained it like this, “Every year, we get to this point. In the winter, in the past, it’s been other things. It’s been Flu, Pneumonia and these things that typically happen during the fall and winter.”
