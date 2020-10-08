New Lubbock YWCA Envision center now open, providing childcare services and more

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The abandoned K-Mart on University has been transformed into a new community center, providing wrap-around services to help Lubbock residents become the best they can be.
The YWCA Envision Center has partnered with a variety of local nonprofits, and the U.S Department of Urban Housing and Development.
The center will use 189,000 square feet to provide economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness and leadership.
They’re providing childcare services right now and plan to have other resources available in the coming months.
CEO of YWCA Glenda Mathis said it will be easier for people to find everything they need because they won’t need to drive to different places or worry about who will take care of their child while they run important errands.
“Find sources at a one-stop place instead of taking off work to get doctor’s appointments, find housing resources, find utility resources if they need it, and find educational opportunities - that also had childcare available," Mathis said.
The Lubbock EnVision Center is one of eight facilities in the state of Texas, one of 60 across the country.
“It was abandoned. The windows were boarded up, grass growing. The neighborhood was deteriorating. It was a fragile neighborhood to begin with, but for us it was pure potential,” Mathis said.
If you would like to learn more about YWCA on University and how to contribute, click here.
