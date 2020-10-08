Plainview PD arrest 16-year-old in connection to Allsup’s shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview says Police have arrested a sixteen-year-old male in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at the Allsup’s Convenience store on west 24th Street.
On September 25, Plainview police say they were called to the convenience store in the 1300 block of west 24th Street to respond to shots fired. Witnesses told officers that a disturbance between two groups resulted in shots being fired by a man in a light colored 4 door vehicle.
Two victims were transported to Covenant Hospital Plainview, and then flown to Lubbock with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the release, the juvenile was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center where he is being held.
The case is still under investigation and we believe that we have identified all persons involved. We would like to thank the citizens of Plainview for providing Crimestopper tips that assisted us in our investigation.
