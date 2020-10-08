Public information roadblocks launch KCBD Investigation

“Senate Bill 489 from the 2019 Legislative Session does not apply to redacting the personal financial statement of a municipal officer, such as mayor. That Bill, and its amendments to various statutes, primarily governs redacting information pertaining to federal and state judges and their spouses, and other judicial officers. The statute governing redactions to the personal financial statements of municipal officers is Chapter 145 of the Texas Local Government Code. That statute deems the personal financial statements of municipal officers to be public records, and allows limited redactions pertaining only to the office of municipal judge, candidates for the municipal judge position, and their spouses."