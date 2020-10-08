Record heat possible Friday, Satuday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another warm, but not hot day in Lubbock with an afternoon high of 86 degrees. That was a little lower than the last few days, but still about 8 degrees above normal.
As we move into the weekend it will be hot. I expect record high temps to possible be tied or broken on Friday and Saturday. The records for those two dates are 93 degrees and both were set in 1967. At this time I’m forecasting highs of 93 Friday and 95 on Friday.
The heat will last into Sunday with another day of low 90s for Lubbock and most surrounding communities.
It will remain dry through the weekend and into next week. However, it will turn much cooler on Monday with a windy cold front and afternoon temps in the 70s. The morning lows will fall back to the low to mid 40s Monday through Wednesday.
Afternoon temperatures will recover for a couple of days then drop even more on Thursday as a strong cold front moves into the area. I’m forecasting the 60s for Thursday and maybe Friday of next week.
So, air conditioners will continue to run through Sunday, then the heaters may be needed for the overnights by Thursday morning.
