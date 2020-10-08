United Supermarkets pharmacies begin offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets has announced that pharmacies at their locations have begun selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits.
The release states these tests are saliva-based, not nasal swab, and results can be expected within 72 hours of the lab receiving the test.
“We feel these testing kits will help meet the needs of our guests as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Said Tim Purser with the United Family. “Some of the advantages of these at-home testing kits include no appointments, no lines and best of all, no uncomfortable nasal swab.”
United provided these instructions for getting the take-home test:
● Visit scheduletest.com to complete a medical questionnaire and request your test
● Your United Family pharmacist will authenticate the information, review and order the test
● Next, you will be contacted about payment and get a notification that the test kit is ready. Guests may pick up the test kit or have it delivered/shipped to their address*
● Then, guests will complete the sample collection and send it to the lab with the prepaid shipping envelope
● Within 72 hours or less, the guest will receive their results
United says after guests receive their results, pharmacists will be available for questions regarding follow-up care. For now, United Family pharmacies are unable to bill insurance directly for this test. This means all payment will be out of pocket. However, guests can submit receipts to their insurance companies for reimbursement.
*If a guest is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they should not come in person to pick up their test kit. They may send a representative or choose delivery.
