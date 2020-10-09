Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, County Judge Curtis Parrish says he will allow bars to reopen in Lubbock next week.
- An executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday allows county judges to op into TABC rules and decide whether or not bars can open in specific counties.
- Bars will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, starting Wednesday.
- Read more here: County Judge ready to reopen Lubbock bars next week
The Texas Tech football program is on the road again, traveling to Ames, Iowa.
- The Red Raiders are looking for the first Big 12 Conference win this season as the team takes on No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones.
- Kick off for Saturday’s game is at 2:30 p.m.
Hurricane Delta has again reached Category 3 intensity and is heading for a Gulf Coast landfall this afternoon or evening.
- Delta is expected to carry a life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding.
- Get the latest on Delta here: Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta
The second presidential debate is in limbo after President Donald Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate.
- In the meantime, the president’s physician said he would be medically cleared for public engagements by Saturday.
- That prompted president Trump’s campaign to call on the commission to hold the debate as originally agreed upon.
- Read more here: Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely
Six men are facing federal and state charges in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
- At least seven others are facing Michigan state charges in the plot.
- The group allegedly discussed violently overthrowing the government and certain law-enforcement agencies.
- Read more here: 13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.