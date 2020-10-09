End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
O' Donnell 56, Whiteface 8
Motley County 46, Guthrie 0
Valley 48, McLean 0
Hamlin 42, Ralls 22
Lockney 38, Crosbyton 8
Kress 70, Lorenzo 12
Shallowater 52, Lamesa 8
Littlefield 22, River Road 9
Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31
Ira 24, Roby 14
Post 51, Sundown 6
New Deal 45, Hale Center 0
Denver City 28, Slaton 14
Monahans 46, Snyder 7
Farwell 48, Boys Ranch 15
Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32
Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52
Ropes 22, New Home 20
Levelland 27, Borger 14
Friona 49, Tulia 16
Childress 52, Dimmitt 14
Wellman-Union 64, Meadow 52
Roosevelt 28, Stanton 18
Bovina 25, Sudan 21
Lubbock-Cooper 20, Frenship 14
Kingdom Prep 90, Midland Trinity 42
Wink 37, Seagraves 14
Patton Springs 46, Silverton 20
Floydada 11, Tahoka 8
Crowell 90, Spur 40
Abernathy 38, Reagan County 16
Sands 56, Loop 8
Anton 67, Whitharral 22
Idalou 68, Coahoma 22
Hermleigh 71, Aspermont 42
Knox City 52, Paducah 6
Bushland 63, Muleshoe 0
Plains 56, Iraan 24
Sweetwater 36, Greenwood 30
Brownfield 13, Kermit 12
McKinney Christian 37, Trinity Christian 20
Plainview 47, Lubbock High 37
Estacado 49, Seminole 42
All Saints vs WF Notre Dame (canceled)
Klondike vs Wilson (canceled)
Jayton vs Southland (canceled)
Olton vs Panhandle (canceled)
Lubbock Christian vs FW Calvary (Saturday)
