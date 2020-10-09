End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 9

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 9
By Pete Christy | October 9, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 10:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

O' Donnell 56, Whiteface 8

Motley County 46, Guthrie 0

Valley 48, McLean 0

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 9 (Part 2)

Hamlin 42, Ralls 22

Lockney 38, Crosbyton 8

Kress 70, Lorenzo 12

Shallowater 52, Lamesa 8

Littlefield 22, River Road 9

Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31

Ira 24, Roby 14

Post 51, Sundown 6

New Deal 45, Hale Center 0

Denver City 28, Slaton 14

Monahans 46, Snyder 7

Farwell 48, Boys Ranch 15

Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32

Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52

Ropes 22, New Home 20

Levelland 27, Borger 14

Friona 49, Tulia 16

Childress 52, Dimmitt 14

Wellman-Union 64, Meadow 52

Roosevelt 28, Stanton 18

Bovina 25, Sudan 21

Lubbock-Cooper 20, Frenship 14

Kingdom Prep 90, Midland Trinity 42

Wink 37, Seagraves 14

Patton Springs 46, Silverton 20

Floydada 11, Tahoka 8

Crowell 90, Spur 40

Abernathy 38, Reagan County 16

Sands 56, Loop 8

Anton 67, Whitharral 22

Idalou 68, Coahoma 22

Hermleigh 71, Aspermont 42

Knox City 52, Paducah 6

Bushland 63, Muleshoe 0

Plains 56, Iraan 24

Sweetwater 36, Greenwood 30

Brownfield 13, Kermit 12

McKinney Christian 37, Trinity Christian 20

Plainview 47, Lubbock High 37

Estacado 49, Seminole 42

All Saints vs WF Notre Dame (canceled)

Klondike vs Wilson (canceled)

Jayton vs Southland (canceled)

Olton vs Panhandle (canceled)

Lubbock Christian vs FW Calvary (Saturday)

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.