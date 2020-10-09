KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dannie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dannie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Dannie is a 3-year-old lab-pit mix.
He loves car rides and long walks. He is also up-to-date on his shots and is neutered.
Dannie’s adoption fees for Friday, Oct. 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
