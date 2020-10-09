Lubbock TTU K-12 reports ‘huge’ increase in virtual learning enrollment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University K12′s virtual school is seeing a surge in virtual learning students as parents look for alternatives during the Coronavirus pandemic.
TTU K12 is a tuition-based program offered to students who are unable to go to traditional school.
“We’ve educated students that are on television shows and in movies, students that are Olympic gymnasts, and skaters, to students that are receiving medical treatments. They can’t go to traditional school. The kid may be working and have to help support their family,” said TTU K12 Interim Superintendent, Justin Louder. “Wherever the student might be, we are a resource and an option for them.”
“We started as a correspondence program, but now we are a true virtual online school, offering classes from kindergarten through 12th grade,” Louder said.
Louder says the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a “huge” increase in students.
“We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of students that have enrolled in our program over the last several months,” Louder said. “We added about 300 new full-time students in the month of September, which is a huge increase in a very short amount of time.”
Since 1993, TTU K12 has helped more than 400,000 students across the country and in 70 nations around the world to get their high school diploma or GED. They also offer individual classes.
“If their local district doesn’t offer a class that they want to take, they can take it with us,” Louder said. “We have a couple of options. If they want to stay in their regular school, they can; or if they want to come to us full time, they can.”
You can find more information about TTU K12 on its website, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.