Medication Clean Out Disposes of more than Just Drugs

Jeannie Jaramillo, Pharm.D., works at the TTUHSC School of Pharmacy in Amarillo. That’s where she also serves as Director of the Texas Panhandle Poison Control Center. She says they see reasons every day why we need to make an effort like this to reduce the risk of poisoning and overdose. She explains, “We’ve had teens who get into the medicine cabinet after having a bad day at school and they end up dying because there were medicines available that could have been disposed of. we also have small children who are poisoned every day from medicines that were left out -that the children got into.”