Record-heat possible this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Still looking at tieing a record high for today at 93, and breaking tomorrow’s record high. The warmth continues to hang around, but we still have that cold front on the way.
By Monday, that’ll knock our temperatures back down to average. It will be dry though, and it will have some wind, so that means fire dangers will be up at the start of next week.
There are some hints in the models some relief could be on the way as soon as next weekend. We’re keeping an eye on that
