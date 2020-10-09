Your Weekend Heat Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As we move into the weekend the heat continues and possible afternoon record temps could fall Saturday and Sunday. The afternoon record temperatures for those days are 93 degrees with Saturday’s occurring in 1965 and Sunday’s in 1979.
Sunday will also bring some strong and gusty winds late afternoon that could increase fire danger and bring some blowing dust. Winds will increase from the west to southwest to 15-25 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
I expect the afternoon temps to be in the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
The heat will end by Monday as a strong cold front will bring more northerly winds and drop the afternoon highs back to the mid 70s for our region. It will be cooler with lows in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday mornings. However, the afternoon temps may return to the low 80s on Tuesday.
There is another strong cold front with high winds headed for the region Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temps may fall to the 60s Friday afternoon of next week.
Unfortunately, rain is not in the forecast once again for the coming week.
